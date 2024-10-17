Palace’s first major signing of the transfer window after securing promotion via the play-offs was none other than Dwight Gayle.

He scored 25 goals in 75 games for the Eagles – and here are some of the best:

A last-gasp winner

Villa Park. Boxing Day. Added time. On as a substitute, Gayle took the game into his own hands late on as he found himself one on one with Fabian Delph and managed to pick out the top corner.

Brad Guzan in the Aston Villa goal stood no chance as Gayle's strike nestled in the top corner, clawing Palace out of the relegation zone.