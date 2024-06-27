England, with Marc Guéhi, Adam Wharton, Ebere Eze and Dean Henderson, will face Slovakia on Sunday, 30th June at the Schalke Stadium in Gelsenkirchen (KO: 17:00 BST).

Slovakia were one of the four best-placed teams to finish third and if England manage to defeat them then they will come up against Italy or Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Joachim Andersen’s Denmark will face tournament hosts Germany at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund on Saturday, 29th June (KO: 20:00 BST).

Germany, winners of Group A, will host Denmark as they finished runners up in Group C. Should Andersen and Denmark overcome Germany, they will face Spain or Georgia in the quarter-finals.

Match details

Germany v Denmark

Saturday, 29th June

20:00 BST

Westfalenstadion

LIVE on ITV1 or BBC1 (UK only)

England v Slovakia