England, with Marc Guéhi, Adam Wharton, Ebere Eze and Dean Henderson, will face Slovakia on Sunday, 30th June at the Schalke Stadium in Gelsenkirchen (KO: 17:00 BST).
Slovakia were one of the four best-placed teams to finish third and if England manage to defeat them then they will come up against Italy or Switzerland in the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, Joachim Andersen’s Denmark will face tournament hosts Germany at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund on Saturday, 29th June (KO: 20:00 BST).
Germany, winners of Group A, will host Denmark as they finished runners up in Group C. Should Andersen and Denmark overcome Germany, they will face Spain or Georgia in the quarter-finals.
Match details
Germany v Denmark
-
Saturday, 29th June
-
20:00 BST
-
Westfalenstadion
-
LIVE on ITV1 or BBC1 (UK only)
England v Slovakia
- Sunday, 30th June
- 17:00 BST
- Schalke Stadium
- LIVE on ITV1 or BBC1 (UK only)