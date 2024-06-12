Adam Wharton, Marc Guehi, Ebere Eze and Dean Henderson lined up alongside Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and co. as the Three Lions got down to work, having travelled over to Germany from their training base at St George's Park.

Gareth Southgate is finalising his plans for England's opening game of the European Championships, with Serbia, Slovenia and Denmark to come in the group stage.

The former Palace captain is hoping to go one better than in 2021, when England were cruelly denied a first trophy since 1966 on penalties at Wembley.