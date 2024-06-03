With Dean Henderson also among the substitutes, the Eagles went into Monday night’s friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park with four players in an England squad for the first time since the summer of 1991.

Guéhi and Eze started the eventual 3-0 win – which came courtesy of second-half goals from Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane – and exited the field of play on the hour mark following impressive performances.

It was at that point that Wharton – who only received his England Under-21s debut in March, having initially been called up by the Under-20s at that time – entered the field of play, making his senior bow.

In doing so, he became the 20th player to appear for England whilst representing Crystal Palace, following Eze’s debut against Malta last year.