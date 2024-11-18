Guéhi has started 13 of England’s last 15 matches in all competitions – including six matches at this summer’s European Championship finals, as the Three Lions finished runners-up – and has firmly cemented his place as one of his country’s first-choice centre-backs.

The 24-year-old last month became the first Crystal Palace player to reach 20 England caps while representing the club, and helped his country to clean sheets in both UEFA Nations League matches as his team won promotion to League A.

Interim England manager Carsley hailed the Palace captain’s quality and influence following a 5-0 win over the Republic of Ireland at Wembley on Sunday.

Carsley said: “I made Marc [England] captain when I was in the Under-21s. He’s a player who has shown leadership qualities throughout his career so far.

“I think he’s had a really good camp. He’s playing really well at Palace in the games that I have seen and he’s moving in the right direction in terms of his quality. When he plays for England, he probably goes up another level as well.

“I still think there is a lot more to come from Marc. Physically, he’s fast and he’s aggressive. On the ball, he is excellent as well so he just needs to keep improving. There’s good competition for places in that centre-back position but Marc is definitely worthy of his position.”

Two England players were making their debuts in Sunday’s match, while seven had been named in a senior international squad for the first time this month.

Carsley added: "The players who made their debuts are Premier League players. The fact that Marc is so calm next to them is a help.

“His maturity [is evident] not only on the pitch but off the pitch. The fact that Marc is so calm and composed next to them [the debutants] is brilliant.”