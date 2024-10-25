Speaking to the matchday programme last season, he explained how much the support drives the team on week by week.
“I’ve enjoyed every game I’ve played here to the fullest,” he said. "Not only do I feel the connection with the fans, but also with my teammates and all the staff who work at the club. I have felt the fans’ warmth and harmony – I’m happy.
“Games we have at home are interesting. We play in front of our people. We know they will always support us, but perhaps having that echo, that strength, will also drive us to give more in the moments we falter.