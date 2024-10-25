"They are there, giving us the courage to draw out that strength and that bravery, and to go for the three points. Our matches are not only played by 11 of us: all of the fans play them, and that is important to every one of us.”

Looking back on a long journey from Colombia to the Premier League, from South America to South London, he reflected on how hard work and drive pays off.

“I’m still the same kid with other experiences,” he said. “That’s important: I still have the same motivation, the same hard-working spirit.

“Things are more difficult now. I mean, I’m living the dream. But if I saw a kid coming from Colombia, I’d tell him to aim high, as it’s free; everything is possible.

"I’d tell him that work and discipline are the keys to breaking all barriers you encounter. It’s not easy, but it’s not difficult either.

“In Colombia, it’s widely believed that players earn money easily, but that’s not true. Nobody knows the story behind each person. You don’t know the pain they endure.