The versatile left-sided player earlier this year celebrated his 200th Premier League appearance for Crystal Palace, and has already made 14 appearances for the club in all competitions this season.

Having arrived as a Premier League winner from Leicester City as a 24-year-old, Schlupp has become a mainstay and a leader, a regular for manager after manager, and all while playing at (count them) left-back, centre-back, wing-back, centre-midfield, No. 10, left-wing, right-wing and, twice, centre-forward.

Schlupp’s versatility has made him an asset for every Crystal Palace manager he has worked with. Happy to play anywhere, always keen to improve his game and with the experience of the biggest fixtures to boot, it is easy to see why each new boss takes to him so quickly.

In a young squad under Oliver Glasner, he takes on a new role: that of the experienced leader in the dressing room, able to guide the younger players in their journey from breakthrough first-team cameos to battle-hardened top-flight regulars.

And then, of course, he is a player always capable of producing the spectacular – just ask Fulham back in April. This one stayed hit.