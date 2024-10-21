Making his fifth appearance of the season as a second-half substitute, 21-year-old winger Ebiowei played his part in a late aerial siege for the hosts, who were trailing by a singular goal at the Kassam Stadium.

With Ebiowei and his teammates delivering some threatening crosses into the box, Oxford eventually grabbed a leveller in the second minute of stoppage time through Dane Scarlett’s flicked header at the end of a long throw.

The 1-1 draw takes Oxford up to 11th in the Championship table, having gone unbeaten in their last four league matches.

In the same competition, however, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Sheffield United’s own unbeaten record came to an end as the Blades fell to a 2-0 defeat at Leeds United; Rak-Sakyi was a late substitute in that game.

In League Two, Danny Imray produced another lively performance for Bromley – coming close himself twice, and also setting up two clear opportunities for teammates – but could not help them avert a 2-1 loss at home to Tranmere.

“Danny Imray has been a real plus,” said manager Andy Woodman of the 21-year-old. “He’s got to add a bit more to his game in the nicest sense.

“He gets into some really good areas, but we need to get goals and assists out of Danny as well. He’s been great for us.”

In the same division, Owen Goodman and AFC Wimbledon went down 1-0 at Notts County; they sit 11th in the League Two table, albeit with matches in hand on the sides around them.

In the National League, Roshaun Mathurin played an hour for Hartlepool United in their 1-1 draw at Maidenhead, whilst Jack Wells-Morrison played the full 90 minutes of a 3-0 loss for Wealdstone at Yeovil.

Killian Phillips and St Mirren fell to a heavy loss at Hearts in the Scottish Premiership; Ademola Ola-Adebomi and SK Beveren were defeated at La Louvière in Belgian First Division B; and Luke Plange was a late substitute for HJK Helsinki in their title clash at KuPS in Finland’s Veikkausliiga.