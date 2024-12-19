The fixture computer combined with the Carabao Cup draw to throw up two meetings between Palace and Arsenal within the space of just four days.

And after Wednesday's quarter-final defeat, the Eagles will be looking to put things right with an immediate response against Mikel Arteta's team.

We welcome Arsenal under the Selhurst Park floodlights for what promises to an exciting clash, looking for a first win against the North Londoners in six attempts.

To get yourself warmed up for Saturday night's game, here's our challenge to you: can you name every Palace player to have scored against Arsenal in the Premier League era? There's 30 answers to get in total, although a few players have notched multiple goals against the Gunners.

Full respect if you can get full marks on this one. You have just six minutes... test your red and blue knowledge now, below!

If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page or playing directly on Sporcle.