The Eagles boast a decent record against Pep Guardiola's all-conquering City side during our latest Premier League era, but have collected the majority of our previous points on the road at the Etihad Stadium.

2015 was the last time that Palace overcame City at Selhurst Park but, with Oliver Glasner's side having enjoyed an upturn in form of late and Guardiola's team finding things more challenging – at least comparatively to their recent dominance – there's all to play for when kick-off comes around on Saturday afternoon.

To get yourself warmed up for Saturday's game, then, here's our challenge to you: how many of our starting XI, and substitutes, can you remember from the Palace side which won out on 6th April 2015?

You have just six minutes... test your red and blue knowledge now, below!

If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page or playing directly on Sporcle.