A lifelong Crystal Palace fan, frequent matchday attendee, and an Associate Director of the club, Maxi Jazz was born in Brixton, lived in West Norwood, and rose to prominence as lead singer of the band Faithless.

He sadly passed away in December 2022 at just 65 years of age.

Two months later, Chairman Steve Parish paid tribute to “a supporter in the absolute truest sense of the word” at the formal unveiling of the mural, which continues to stand tall in the northern corner of the Holmesdale Road Stand at Selhurst Park.