Lambeth South and Croydon Foodbank

Palace’s wonderful links to the Norwood & Brixton Foodbank – this year renamed Lambeth South & Croydon Foodbank, in recognition of the community its incredible work supports year-round – continued as players from the Men’s, Women’s and Academy sides gave up their time to donate goods and help pack and sort items.

Last year, Palace supporters came together to support local families in the community in greater numbers than ever before, donating over 120 kilograms of food to the Foodbank through Palace for Life Foundation’s Christmas Foodbank Appeal.

That food was delivered to families in Norwood and Lambeth to help South London families struggling to meet the rising living costs of recent times, including hot water bottles, blankets and non-perishable goods.

Palace stars have once again been heavily involved in supporting the Foodbank this year, with Tyrick Mitchell and Maxence Lacroix; Molly Sharpe, Ashleigh Weerden and Milla-Maj Majasaari; and Finley Marjoram, Franco Umeh and Adler Nascimento all spending an afternoon making donations and helping out.

Elizabeth Maytom, Project Manager, explained: “We’re delivering across Lambeth and Croydon, supporting those in our community who are in crisis, who haven’t got any food or the money to buy food, and we’re helping them through difficult times.

“We’ve worked with Palace over a number of years. They were fantastic during COVID. It just gives us the awareness of players and supporters, knowing we’re here and they’re supporting us, which has been really helpful and beneficial to us.”

Sharpe, now in her fourth season in South London, explained: “We’ve been here helping build boxes and packing food for the Foodbank, and sorting out all the food for people we’re going to give it to over Christmas.

“South London is my home now. I came and helped at this Foodbank last year so I already know everyone, and it’s really nice to come back and see how much of an impact we made and are continuing to make.”

“Today we are here helping at the Foodbank – I think T tried to help!” Lacroix laughed. “I feel really good, really happy. I feel like it’s a family with all the fans, the players, everyone – we are together.”

Supporters looking to help the Foodbank can do so by clicking here to donate money or donate food, or volunteer.

Items in demand include:

Food Items

Bars Chocolates, small bags sweets - Small boxes chocolate - Biscuits - Tinned soup - Tinned tomatoes - Tinned meat any types

Cartons longlife/uht milk

Non-food