The festive fixture schedule over Christmas means football is near-always centre stage – but away from the pitch, Crystal Palace’s stars have been shining the spotlight on a wide range of fantastic causes in the South London community.
Croydon University Hospital visit
A group of Palace stars helped spread the festive cheer at Croydon’s largest hospital, with representatives from across the men's, Women's and Academy teams surprising young patients with a star-studded visit ahead of the Christmas period.
Stars helping spread that good feeling included Men’s players Justin Devenny, Will Hughes and Joel Ward; Women’s defenders Aimee Everett and Hayley Nolan; and Academy starlets Luke Brown, Craig Farquhar and Seàn Grehan.
The group gave out gifts, posed for pictures, signed autographs, met plenty of the hospital’s young patients, and helped spread the Christmas spirit.
“We could see it puts a smile on their face for a few minutes, and it makes a world of difference to them,” Hughes told Palace TV.
“As players we are very lucky to be in the situation we are in, so it’s about putting a smile on the children’s faces, especially at Christmas time.”
Lambeth South and Croydon Foodbank
Palace’s wonderful links to the Norwood & Brixton Foodbank – this year renamed Lambeth South & Croydon Foodbank, in recognition of the community its incredible work supports year-round – continued as players from the Men’s, Women’s and Academy sides gave up their time to donate goods and help pack and sort items.
Last year, Palace supporters came together to support local families in the community in greater numbers than ever before, donating over 120 kilograms of food to the Foodbank through Palace for Life Foundation’s Christmas Foodbank Appeal.
That food was delivered to families in Norwood and Lambeth to help South London families struggling to meet the rising living costs of recent times, including hot water bottles, blankets and non-perishable goods.
Palace stars have once again been heavily involved in supporting the Foodbank this year, with Tyrick Mitchell and Maxence Lacroix; Molly Sharpe, Ashleigh Weerden and Milla-Maj Majasaari; and Finley Marjoram, Franco Umeh and Adler Nascimento all spending an afternoon making donations and helping out.
Elizabeth Maytom, Project Manager, explained: “We’re delivering across Lambeth and Croydon, supporting those in our community who are in crisis, who haven’t got any food or the money to buy food, and we’re helping them through difficult times.
“We’ve worked with Palace over a number of years. They were fantastic during COVID. It just gives us the awareness of players and supporters, knowing we’re here and they’re supporting us, which has been really helpful and beneficial to us.”
Sharpe, now in her fourth season in South London, explained: “We’ve been here helping build boxes and packing food for the Foodbank, and sorting out all the food for people we’re going to give it to over Christmas.
“South London is my home now. I came and helped at this Foodbank last year so I already know everyone, and it’s really nice to come back and see how much of an impact we made and are continuing to make.”
“Today we are here helping at the Foodbank – I think T tried to help!” Lacroix laughed. “I feel really good, really happy. I feel like it’s a family with all the fans, the players, everyone – we are together.”
The Crystal Palace Supporters’ Children’s Charity
Taking place once again at Selhurst Park, the Crystal Palace Supporters’ Children’s Charity hosted their annual Christmas party, with plenty of stars in attendance.
As well as Santa Claus – of course – and legendary actor and Palace support Bill Nighy, children in attendance were able to meet the likes of Justin Devenny, Cheick Doucouré, Laura Kaminski, Jefferson Lerma, Paddy McCarthy, Ismaïla Sarr and Lily Woodham.
The night marked was a touching reminder of the extraordinary work done by the volunteers and community around the club.
There was also one more star to celebrate: the remarkable Carol Newbery, working the event for an incredible 50th year.
“It’s great for the players to come to this,” Newbery told Palace TV. “It gives them a lovely opportunity to meet the kids, and the kids have a great time as well.
“For our family it’s been a really big thing. My sister did 50 years last year, and our children are part of this too. That’s a big thing. At the end of the day, the kids just have the best time – they just have a fabulous time, so it’s just fun.”
Nighy smiled: “I love coming here. I come most years. I think it’s an exemplary enterprise. Everybody has a great time.
“There are a lot of families who have a lot of concerns that would worry a great deal of people, and this is just a big day out and it’s lovely for everyone. It makes me feel part of something and it makes me eel great – it’s one of the best bits of Christmas.”
Woodham explained: “It’s amazing. It just gives everyone a proper boost, just being there for people and having a good time.
“It’s nice to see smiles on everyone’s faces. Palace is a one-club kind of place, and it feels like that for sure.”
Devenny added: “They show us support all year round, so it’s good to see everyone enjoying themselves having a good time.”
Crystal Palace Supporters Children’s Charity, which is run on an entirely voluntary basis, relies heavily on the generosity of many wonderful Palace supporters.
