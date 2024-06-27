The Palace defender will be hoping to make it two wins from two in Group C when the United States take on Panama at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday evening (23:00 BST kick-off).

On Sunday, Richards played the full 90 minutes of – and kept a clean sheet in – a 2-0 win over Bolivia at AT&T Stadium in the US’ first match of the tournament.

This year’s Copa América is being hosted by the United States for the second time – indeed, only the second time the tournament has been held outside of South America – after they previously did so in 2016.

In that way, it also serves as something of a prelude to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, of which the United States are one of three joint hosts alongside Canada and Mexico.

“That was the whole plan — for this to kind of spark a new generation of people who want to play,” Richards said, speaking to The Athletic. “I hope this is definitely the push that everybody needs.

“A few of my friends played college soccer. A few of them play overseas and are home for a few days, so it’s been good to see the influence of that and see our journeys throughout the years.

“Any opportunity to play in the World Cup is amazing, but especially one on home soil. It’s just amazing every time to put on the jersey, to see the people in the crowd, the flag and to hear the anthem.

“I don’t think you can replicate that feeling.”

Richards is likely to line up alongside Fulham defender Tim Ream once again on Thursday, with Richards saying of his national teammate: “He’s got a lot of experience and he’s a good guy with a lot of knowledge.

“He’s like a teacher, it’s crazy; like a coach on the field. Picking his brain little by little has been really good and I’ve learned a lot.

“I give him a lot of crap for being old, but he’s definitely helped me out a lot!

“I could always take on more of a leadership role. It’s something I still struggle with, but I’m working on becoming a leader, regardless of who else is back there.”