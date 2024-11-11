The right-back was an 89th-minute entrant onto the field of play on Saturday afternoon, a proud moment for the 18-year-old after being named on the bench in Palace’s five prior matches.

The teenager showed plenty of energy and confidence on the grand stage, too, getting forwards to good effect and delivering some threatening balls into the box.

Having been on a long journey with the club to reach that point, Kporha smiled: “I’m thankful. Thankful to the gaffer, thankful to God and yeah, hopefully [there are] many more [appearances] to come.

“It didn’t feel real! But yeah, I enjoyed it. I had a few opportunities, put in a few crosses and yeah, I’m happy.”

Kporha described the moment that Oliver Glasner turned to him to let him know his debut had arrived: “I didn't really know [beforehand]. He said Asher [Agbinone]'s name and then afterwards he said my name, so then I realised I’d got the opportunity to come on.

“It's a crazy feeling, just filled with joy inside and yeah, I’m happy to make my debut.”