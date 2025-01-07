Since suffering a knee injury against Norwich City back in August, the centre-back has played for Palace U21s’ on two occasions against Anderlecht and Fulham - playing 45 and 60 minutes respectively.

Speaking to cpfc.co.uk after the Fulham game, Riad said: “The recovery is going well, thanks to God.

“I know it's been a long and hard process, where I've had to work a lot, but thanks to God I've been able to enjoy the first 45 minutes with the U21s, and now 60 minutes.

"I'm going to work 100% to have the opportunity to play with the first-team again.”

The defender has been playing as part of a back three, similar to the setup of the first-team which he is used to.

“It's been very good [to play in this system], because it prepares myself and the young players for games with the first-team.

“We know what we have to do [in each position] and to have the same dynamic really helps a lot.”