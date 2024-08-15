Oliver Glasner’s side finished last season in 10th place after a remarkable last-season run in which they went seven games unbeaten, scoring 21 goals in that time and seeing off European contenders home and away in Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle, Manchester United and Aston Villa – the latter being the club’s joint-biggest Premier League win.

Clyne started all seven of those games at right centre-back – a self-admittedly new position for the 33-year-old – and is looking forward to the start of the new Premier League season this weekend.

After an unbeaten pre-season, the defender is hoping his team can continue to go from strength when competitive action resumes against Brentford this Sunday, 18th August (14:00 BST).

“I’m definitely looking forward to the new season,” Clyne told cpfc.co.uk.

“We've had a good pre-season. We went abroad to America, saw the fans over there, and we had a good week away. We're back now and we're ready for the start of the season on Sunday.

“We've been preparing really well and that really gears you up for the start of a new season. We’re all looking forward to it.”

On last season, Clyne noted “Our goal is to just keep improving on it. We had a great end to last season. Hopefully, we can carry on from that.

“We just want to improve in all aspects: more goals, more shots, more possession, more clean sheets – all the general improvements we can make to our game.

“Our main objective is to press high up the pitch with intensity. Whether it's the strikers, the midfielders, the defenders, we're all pressing. We've been training really hard on that, working really hard on that, pressuring throughout pre-season.

“Hopefully, we can replicate it in the games to come.”

Match Details