After finishing the 2023/24 campaign in fine fashion, winning six of the final seven Premier League games, the Eagles are looking to hit the ground running for 2024/25, with training underway.

It meant a first visit to the training ground for new defensive signing Chadi Riad, as well as the return of familiar faces Cheick Doucoure, Matheus Franca and more.

While several first-team players are still abroad representing their nations - including Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi, Ebere Eze and Adam Wharton with England and Jefferson Lerma and Daniel Munoz with Colombia, competing at Euro 2024 and the Copa America respectively - the remainder of the squad got to grips with the demands of pre-season under Glasner.