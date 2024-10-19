The Eagles were bolstered by the return of their six senior players in international action over the last fortnight, with Glasner confirming at his pre-match press conference that the likes of Adam Wharton and Daniel Muñoz would be available for selection at The City Ground.

The manager noted: "Every Premier League game will be challenging and we prepare as well.

"We don't look back. We analyse, we try to improve day by day, game to game, but the mindset will never change, so we go there on Monday to get the win."

