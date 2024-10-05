“I think we must get a clear penalty for us. Marc [Guéhi] is held with two hands, but we have to accept it.

“The second-half performance for me was the best in the season and this gives me confidence.

Despite the disappointing result, the manager says the only way to keep pushing forwards is through maximum effort, for which he credits his players.

“Of course, we're playing for results and it was a disappointment,” Glasner said. “But I also told the players right after the game that we will build up on this.

“I experienced in my career [being] 1-0 down, and Liverpool playing like they did in the first half, that you leave the pitch with a 3, 4 or even a 5-0.

“But we came back and we came close to the draw. We didn't get it.

“It's tough, but at the moment it looks like we invest, we fail. We invest, we fail. We invest, we fail. The only way to get the turnaround is invest, invest, stay together and work.

“This is what we will do. Then we will get the turnaround. Then we will get the wins because we have the quality, we have the working mentality, we have the togetherness.

“This, again, gives me a lot of confidence.”