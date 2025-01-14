Palace next head to Leicester City on Wednesday night, having come into the New Year in solid form - losing just once in the league over the last nine games.

When the two sides last met at Selhurst Park, it was only four games into the season, Palace salvaging a 2-2 draw with a last-gasp Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty. At the time, The Eagles were still without a Premier League win.

Reflecting on the improvement since then, Glasner explained the turnaround in form did not happen overnight and has required everyone at the club to be pulling in the same direction.

"I didn't feel it [the season] flipped quickly. It took us several games and I tried to explain it, but I didn't talk too much about it because then it always looked like excuses and they never help you.

"Winners don't have excuses. They work on their weaknesses and try to improve them and improve their strengths. This is what we did here.

"We had 12 players starting 10 days before the start of the Premier League. We had six players starting 10 days before the start of the Premier League and one player starting one day before. Then we had four signings on the deadline day.