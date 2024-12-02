Eze returned to action after injury lay-off in the draw against Newcastle United, and will be with the squad travelling to East Anglia.

“I think he’s OK to start again,” the manager confirmed. “He played 60 to 65 minutes. I think we could see that he didn’t have a lot of training in the weeks before, but on the other side he is important.

“He can create situations, he can always score a goal. He had one big chance, but that’s untypical for him: a bad first touch, otherwise he would have had a big chance in the first-half. Physically, from his body, everything is fine.”