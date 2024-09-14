The Eagles found themselves two goals down within seconds of the second-half restarting at Selhurst Park, but battled back with goals at either end of the half from Jean-Philippe Mateta to secure a first home point of the season.

The captain told Premier League Productions: “It was a tough day today, I’d say. At times, there was a lot of sloppiness in our game, a lot of forced unforced errors. I think [we showed] a good team spirit to come away with a point, but yeah, we need to do better.

“I'd say a bit of concentration from us [cost us], especially myself. I think I can do a lot better. I need to do a lot better in helping the team, doing my job a little bit better.

“I think the forward players were fantastic today in their pressure and their desire to get us back in the game.

“We can do a lot better. It's going to be a long season, but as long as we keep working hard, I think we'll be alright.”

Palace poured bodies forwards as the second-half wore on in search of a point, and Guéhi believes the Eagles’ attacking substitutions reflected well on the squad.

“I think it shows the depth in the squad that we have,” he confirmed. “It shows the togetherness to keep going right until the end. I thought the boys that came on were fantastic, Ismaila [Sarr] getting the penalty right at the end.

“Like I said, the forward players were fantastic, JP, cool as you like. It's good to get the point.”

Guéhi was also impressed with debutants Maxence Lacroix and Eddie Nketiah, adding: “I thought they were really good, to be honest. Eddie, we already know from the Premier League, he's done really well. He came in, gelled really well, was a threat today.

“Maxence as well. I think he did really well for his first game. We definitely need to build a partnership for sure and gel better together, but I think they both did really well today.”

Guéhi said Palace would take away: “Togetherness, resilience, team spirit. I think that's so vital in the Premier League. It shows a lot of character the way we've come back today.

“We need to try and make life a bit easier for ourselves, not going down [in games] and giving us the best chance to win. As long as we keep working hard, we'll be okay.”