The Frenchman was once again at the double at Selhurst Park – his 15th goal in his last 10 matches in SE25 in all competitions – as Palace fought back from a two-goal deficit to claim a point against a spirited Foxes side.

While Mateta wanted a win – saying of a draw “it’s very important, but we need this win” – he also saw the value in Palace’s strong second-half fightback.

“It was very important for us coming here to win this game,” he explained. “They scored the second goal early in the second-half and we just fought for the last goal.

“They scored early in the second-half and I think that killed us a little bit, but we came back and we were happy to take this point.”

On his first goal, which was initially ruled out for offside before a VAR review awarded it, Mateta admitted: “I didn’t see behind me but in front of me I thought I was just off – but I was not, and I was happy! I made the run, and anything can happen.”

And on his second – an injury-time penalty – he smiled: “I just wanted to score. I know the Leicester keeper and player tried to get in my head, so that’s why I stayed calm.

“I just focused and I just wanted to score, you know, and I scored.

“I’m very happy. I was coming back from a big tournament [the summer Olympic Games with France] – I played every game and I came back and played straight [away]. I’m still human, I was tired, but it’s coming.”

Mateta was also pleased with his early link-up with debutant Eddie Nketiah, saying: “He’s a very good player from Arsenal, and will understand quick the philosophy.

“He played very well. He gave everything and we need to work with him, and all the team, and we’ll put in the work.

“We still have to work. They [the new Palace players] still need the philosophy of the gaffer, and we’ll work – 100 percent we’ll work.”