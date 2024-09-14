The England goalkeeper was superb in the Eagles’ 4-0 win over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup and then the 1-1 draw against the Blues at Stamford Bridge five days later, producing a string of great saves in both matches.

Now, following the international break, Palace go into another run of three matches in eight days – with Henderson predicting his team will build on their strong finish before the break.

“It was a great performance [at Chelsea],” Henderson noted. “Obviously, to come from behind at a place like that is difficult at the best of times.

“I think the first two games [of the season, defeats to Brentford and West Ham] were difficult because we lost a few key players at key moments early.

“It probably put us on the back foot going into the weekend's games. It was just nice to get to win one [in the Carabao Cup] and get a positive result [at Chelsea] – and now our season's ready to go.”

Wearing the No. 1 shirt this season, Henderson is looking forward to building on his first full year in South London, having joined Palace from Manchester United at the end of last summer’s transfer window.

“It's a great opportunity for me,” he confirmed. “Obviously, I’m thankful to the club for giving me that opportunity. I'm going to repay them back massively, so I'm really excited to have a really good season.

“Obviously, [I want] to have a full season and hit my level. If I hit my level, it’d be great for everyone involved.”

Henderson is expecting newly-promoted Leicester to provide a keen test of Palace’s potential, having previously worked under the Foxes’ new manager Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest.

He explained: “I’ve worked with Coops at Forest and I know that he’ll be looking at this game and wanting to win it, so it's going to be a good game. Hopefully, we can get off to a good start at home and get three points.

“We have our fans here. As I say, now the window is shut, it feels like the season has started. I'm really looking forward to this one. Hopefully, we get three points and get up and running.”

Match Details