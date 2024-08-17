“It's been a long pre-season – a good one though,” he said. “We've had some good performances and some good results.

“We've worked hard and we're looking forward to finally playing that game against Brentford that we've worked so hard for during the pre-season. We’re ready.

“It definitely has [been hard work], but it's all for ourselves to get us in the best shape possible for the first game. I think everyone's obviously bought into everything [the manager] has come to us with and I think it's been a very successful pre-season.