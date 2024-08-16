“We prepare the team to be competitive”

“I think we can talk now about many players where there are rumours. It's Joachim Andersen, it's [Ebere] Eze, it’s Jordan Ayew and many others, it's Adam Wharton… and I think then the press conference ends and it’s about many comments on rumours.

“Everybody trained, you asked me about the availability, so all players are available. I'm very close to all the players, so we are talking almost every day and as long as nobody tells me, ‘hey, gaffer, I will leave’, or the club tells me this player will leave, we work with them every day, and we prepare the team so that we are competitive for a Premier League game.

“At the moment it is: every single player will play at Brentford.”

“We talked about his situation”

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has joined Sheffield United on loan for the season.

“Yes, Jes started the pre-season. as I mentioned we are always very close with the players and we talked about his situation and he had a good start to pre-season.

“We got good new players also in his position, with Ismaila Sarr, Daichi Kamada. I also have to mention Odsonne Edouard, Jordan Ayew, Jeffery Schlupp – they are in great shape and during pre-season, you can see they scored many goals.

“Then it looked like it's maybe tough for him [Rak-Sakyi] to get the minutes he deserves and the minutes he needs to develop his game and to develop his personality. We were sitting together and said, ‘maybe the best situation for you, for yourself, is to go on loan’ and he had this opportunity now with Sheffield [United].

“We are wishing him all the best there, that he gets the minutes, he develops, and then he comes back on the next level and he will be ready for Crystal Palace.”