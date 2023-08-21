The Eagles were beaten by a solitary second-half Martin Ødegaard penalty on Monday evening, despite matching their opponents for most of the game at Selhurst Park.

Ward told Sky Sports: “I think there is [a sense of frustration]. I think we certainly deserved something out of the game, the way we played as a unit today.

“We went toe to toe with them and it was just one moment that maybe caught us off-guard. It was just one of those ones – sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t, and obviously it went against us.”