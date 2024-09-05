The 28-year-old has enjoyed an action-packed 2024 so far, joining Palace from Genk in January and excelling in the latter half of the season, before playing an instrumental role – with goals against both Paraguay and Brazil – in Colombia’s run to the 2024 Copa América final over the summer.

Muñoz is involved again this fortnight with Colombia’s pair of South American qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, facing Peru in Lima this weekend before hosting Argentina – who defeated them in July’s final – at home in Barranquilla the following week.

Speaking after Palace’s draw with Chelsea on Saturday, he explained: “It’s been very good, very good – a time of a lot of learning.

“The truth is, it [the Copa America] didn't end the way we wanted. The truth is we wanted to raise that cup. The Colombians missed being able to raise it, but that's how football is. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.

“But I think when you lose, you learn a lot, so it’s a very good time to rejoice as a family, to keep growing and to make our mark at the [2026] World Cup.

“[For Palace], as always, I hope to always give my best for the fans, for this club, for my family, for myself.

“I like to get better day by day. I hope that this new Premier League campaign is better than last time. I think the last four or five months were a very good time for me, a time of learning.

“I think I fought very well and I hope to be able to exploit my capabilities much more at Crystal Palace.”

Muñoz was also pleased that Palace fought back against an in-form Chelsea outfit to claim a point at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“I think the team did a great job,” he reflected. “We know the power of Chelsea, we know the characteristics of their players, they're skilled and technical.

“I think the team took on the difficult moments, they suffered, but as a team, I think that's the result: we got a very valuable point.”

