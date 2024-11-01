The Eagles come into the game off of back-to-back wins in the league and cup, against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa respectively, and this has proven to add a marked shift in mentality.

"We always talk about intensity"

Of course [the wins] helped us in getting the belief back, the confidence back, and you can see and feel it in training. I don't want to say that we trained, it's just recovery sessions.

It was a good mood even when we were not that successful, but of course it's now much better. It's always important to stay humble and show the players what we think was the game-changer, especially against Tottenham.

The bravery and also the intensity... we always talk about intensity. It's not possible at the beginning of the season, no pre-season, many late arrivals, and in this game against Tottenham, regarding the high-intensity runs, we were number one in the Premier League, and highest ever in Crystal Palace history.

This is what we showed the players, that they increased their intensity in possession, out of possession, and then maybe these were the missing percentages to win a game.

In many games we were close to winning, but we didn't get it, and maybe these percentages we had to get back, and it looked like it was the same at Villa. The players could perform in that way three days after the Tottenham game, and this is how we want to play at Wolves.