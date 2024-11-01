With Ebere Eze and Adam Wharton both exiting the field of play in the first-half of Wednesday’s win over Aston Villa, Glasner confirmed neither were available for selection at Molineux this weekend.

On Eze, Glasner said: “He's injured. He has a hamstring injury and we will miss him for at least against Wolves and against Fulham. Then we have the international break, and then let’s see, but he will be out for those two games.

“There is hope [he will return after that], but it will be very ambitious to have him back after the international break. I know we have a great medical department and he will work hard, so let’s see.”

On Wharton, Glasner confirmed that the young midfielder would undergo surgery to address his ongoing issues.

The manager said: “We took the final decision he will have surgery so he won’t be available for Wolves. He tried [to train] today but there’s too much pain and it makes no sense.

“He’s really struggled the last weeks and months and so now we took the decision he will have surgery, and we hope to have him back after, let’s say, four weeks.”

Glasner also provided updates on two more injuries: “Joel Ward missed the Aston Villa game, but it’s not that serious. He will miss the Wolves game but should be available against Fulham.

“Jefferson [Lerma] is also out, at least until the international break.”

There were more positive updates, however, on two Palace players: “Cheick Doucouré will be back in the squad maybe earlier than we expected. Of course, we’re missing many players now. For sure, he can’t be at 100%, but it’s important that he’s with us.

“Next week Chris Richards should train with us if everything goes the right way, and that’s the positive news.”

Assessing the injury situation, Glasner noted: “I think many managers are talking about the same issues, especially when we look at our injured players, all of whom played a long tournament in summer, having no holidays, having no pre-season and then many, many games. There is a moment when you have to pay the bill and we had to pay it the last one, two, three weeks.

"But it is how it is, and we're still a strong squad. We could also win at Villa because it was 1-1 when Adam and Ebs left the pitch, and we could win it. This gives us confidence in every single player, and so we go to Wolverhampton to win this game.

“We don't complain about injuries, we don't complain about that playing during the week. The easiest way would have been to lose the first game in the EFL Cup against Norwich City [in the second round], but we want to play this Cup.

“The players did really great at Villa and so we want to continue this winning streak.”