The Eagles took the lead early on at Goodison Park thanks to Marc Guéhi’s early goal from a set piece, but then came undone in the second-half with two great strikes from Dwight McNeil.

On the game itself, the manager said: “I think we controlled most of the first half, most minutes, and then we had a bad 15 minutes straight after the kick-off in the second half, where we lost the game in those 15 minutes.

“We lost the momentum. At the end of the first-half, I could hear the crowd a little bit booing, and they were not really pleased with the performance of the home team, but we gave the momentum to Everton straight after half-time with an easy goal.

“Our mistake. The long ball from Pickford, we knew it was always the same after a kick-off. Long ball, stupid foul on the corner, clear the free kick, lose the ball again, and then a great finish.

“Then they got the belief back, they got the momentum, and the second goal is again a second phase after a set play, wide free kick, we clear it, and we are not ready for the second ball.

“Then we lost the game, we tried everything, the players did everything until the end of the game, but we could see we got a little bit nervous then, we wanted to get the equaliser, but we didn't find the right spaces.

“Then they defended with everything they had, they celebrated every clearance in their own box. Within 15 minutes we lost the game today, really disappointing.”