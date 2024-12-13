Asked in his pre-match press conference whether the England international would be available for selection at the Amex Stadium, Glasner confirmed: “Unfortunately not.

"He [Wharton] had a little bit of a reaction after the Wednesday and Thursday training sessions. [They were] very intense sessions and he had a bit of a reaction, so we had to reduce his workload, so he won’t be available.

“It’s looking like nothing serious. Let’s see if he’s available for the Arsenal game in the week [Wednesday], or maybe at the weekend [Saturday 21st].”

Glasner also provided updates on the progress of Matheus França and Joel Ward, who have both been absent of late with long-term injuries.

“França is still in rehab,” the manager confirmed. “He’s training individually and his progress gets better and better.

"It looks like he will join us in team training, if everything goes in the right direction, early in the New Year. For the December games, he’s not available.

“We have a bit of a question mark with Joel Ward – he has some issues with his calf – but let’s see how it goes, it looks like maybe he’s not available.

“All other players are fit.”