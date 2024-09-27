Chalobah is yet to feature for the Eagles after his arrival from Chelsea on loan, but could make his Palace bow on Merseyside after recovering to full fitness.

França, who has been out since the end of last season, is back in full training, but the manager says his reintegration into the side will be managed carefully after such a long period on the sidelines.

“This is our first complete training week with this group,” said Glasner in his pre-match press conference. “It’s the first week in September.