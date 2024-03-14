The Eagles face the reigning Norwegian champions at the culmination of a week’s warm-weather training camp, ahead of the international window.

The match – which kicks off at 15:00 GMT – can be watched LIVE on Palace TV+.

Palace will begin the game with one change to the starting XI which faced Luton Town on Saturday: Naouirou Ahamada comes in for Jordan Ayew.

The announcement means that goalkeeper Sam Johnstone starts between the posts.

A likely back three of captain Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen and Chris Richards is set to be flanked by full-backs Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell.

Midfielders Adam Wharton and Jefferson Lerma are likely to support the more advanced trio of Ahamada, Ebere Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta, the latter of whom was Palace’s goalscorer on Saturday.

With a large squad having travelled to Marbella, Glasner will have a significant number of options from the bench as the game goes on.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Muñoz, Ward, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Wharton, Lerma, Ahamada, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Henderson (GK), Matthews (GK), Tomkins, Clyne, Imray, Rodney, Hughes, Ozoh, Devenny, Schlupp, Umeh, Ayew