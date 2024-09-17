England international Eze made 112 appearances for Queens Park Rangers across four seasons in West London, scoring 20 times and registering 16 assists, and plays from the start at Loftus Road this evening.

Having been among the substitutes on Saturday, three players who had returned from international duty come into the side: defender Chris Richards and midfielders Jefferson Lerma and Daichi Kamada all start.

Making way in the starting XI are Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Wharton – who both move to the bench – and Cheick Doucouré, who was substituted at half-time with an injury in Saturday’s match at Selhurst Park.

Two Academy prospects are again available for the bench should Oliver Glasner turn to them: Franco Umeh and Asher Agbinone provide additional offensive options.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Lerma, Kamada, Mitchell, Eze, Mateta, Nketiah.

Subs: Turner (GK), Ward, Clyne, Hughes, Wharton, Schlupp, Umeh, Agbinone, Sarr.