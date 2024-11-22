“You have no influence on their mindset”

Aston Villa go into Saturday’s game off the back of four defeats in a row in all competitions.

We could say the opposite: ‘they have won the four in a row, they are in the flow, they have so much confidence.’ Is it any easier to go to Villa Park and win there? I don't think so.

But we don't think about it, you have no influence on their mindset, but it's clear, again, whatever the games before, how the results were, when Aston Villa plays at home against Crystal Palace, the plan is three points, that's clear. This is the only thing that we know, they will play for winning the game, they will play in their style, because they always play in their style.

This is what I really admire with Unai Emery: his fantastic job he's doing with his staff. Set-plays, I admire what they are doing, so creative, it's great. But we had a good game to analyse: our cup game there, we know that maybe they had a lot of rotation, but the style of playing was the same, and I think also they have some doubts, some injured players.

This is now the end of November, it's the same for any club, and that's why I don't think that it changes the way Villa enters the game, and it doesn't change the way we enter the game.

We looked a lot at [our Carabao Cup win at Villa Park three weeks ago], again because what they are doing is always the same, the style, with their going from a back four and their build-up to a back three, pushing the left full-back high.

It was Ian [Maatsen] against us, we expect [Lucas] Digne tomorrow; playing with the left winger more in the pocket, it was [Jaden] Philogene again in the Carabao, we expect [John] McGinn tomorrow; and always trying to find the players in the pocket, having a lot of runs in behind, with Ollie Watkins we expect tomorrow, it was John Duran, also not a very bad player. That's how they always play.

We prepared our players as good as possible, and then if we play in a compact shape, they always attack in a 4-4-2, it's also the same, when you play with a high five, one of the wingers has to drop, so this is how they played against [Club] Brugge, this is how they played against Tottenham, this is how they played against us.

The numbers of the players are different, but the patterns are the same, so again, in the preparation, you get a lot of things you already know, but we need the quality of our players, we need the belief of our players, we need the confidence of our players, and I'm sure we will get our situations there, and then it's again about efficiency.

We didn't have the best game against Fulham, but we had enough opportunities to get at least a draw, but we didn't take them in this game, so that's why we lost with mistakes, and this is how, at the end, football is working.