Despite being boosted by the return of Doucouré and others, the manager has taken the decision not to risk Ebere Eze for the trip to Villa Park.

"Ebs would like to be involved in tomorrow's game, but I took the decision not to take him with us to Villa," Glasner confirmed.

"It's a little bit too risky. He trained during the week, but it's too near when it happened. When we see our schedule, we have to protect the players.

"When we see our schedule after the Villa game, which was eight games in December, we can't take any risks, so that's why Ebs is not involved in tomorrow's game.

"We had a long chat today, because he's very ambitious. He's a great guy, he worked really hard and he wanted to be with us. HE feels he's ready, and it's him who wants to play.

"Of course, I want him to play. But as I mentioned, we have to protect him.