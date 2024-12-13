"We want to make the best of this period"

I love when we can compete with good teams. We love this (busy period) the players love it.

They love to play, more than they love to train. It's why we all want to be in this job. So I'm looking forward to the next week and also on to Boxing Day. It's my first experience here, everybody is full of praise about the atmosphere, about the feeling around Christmas.

It's just enjoying it, looking forward, preparing and make the best out of it. That's what are my thoughts about this period. Maybe finding one or two days, or half a day, where everybody can enjoy Christmas with their family.

The players deserve it. It's the best thing in the world you can have, celebrating Christmas with your family and enjoy this. This is what we are looking for, to make the best of this period and show our best performances on the pitch.

"It can be the first gift to our fans for Christmas"

We let the players feel the occasion in every single game, because it's the next occasion to get three points. That's important for us.

We had good results and we are more stable than at the beginning of the season. But it's not about leaning back and relaxing. It's getting the points, improving the performances. It's the next opportunity against Brighton away.

If we can take the win, maybe it's the first gift to our fans for Christmas. Then we will try it the next time on Wednesday at the Emirates, giving them the next gift. They had to suffer a little bit at the beginning of the season, and now maybe it's time to give it a little bit back. But not just for our fans, it's also for us.

We are really very motivated for this period and this we need, with many players being available, that's important, and having the right motivation, so that we have the best circumstances to be successful. But I can talk about everything here, it doesn't matter. It's important to show it on Sunday afternoon, to show it on Wednesday evening, to show it next Saturday afternoon, and then we can say we've done well, or hopefully.