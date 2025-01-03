“This will be the challenge”

I think Chelsea have a great squad, a fantastic manager, a clear structure of how they play. I know how difficult it is to implement your way of playing, your style of playing so quickly, and they did it fantastically.

It is quite a young squad, they have many young players with high potential, with high quality, high talent, a lot of pace.

I watched the game at Ipswich [a 2-0 defeat for Chelsea]. They had a disallowed goal, very tough offside decision, they had three or four chances to get the equaliser, and then they got punished with one transition, so this game I think if they scored the equaliser ,they had good chances to win the game, and all their games are in a similar pattern.

The way they're playing in a 3-2-5, or 3-1-6 structure, this gives them a lot of possibilities in their attack. Also, with the players they have and the wingers inverted, great dribblers, [Nicolas] Jackson, [Christopher] Nkunku, [Cole] Palmer, João Félix, all fantastic players in the pocket, finding space, with [Enzo] Fernández, [Moisés] Caicedo from midfield, great passers.

But also when you have six players, sometimes seven players in attack, this gives you also chances for transition and this is how they lost the game at Ipswich, with two transitions. They conceded the goals against Fulham with transitions, but on the other side they're always dangerous to score goals, they always create chances in any single game, so this will be the challenge: to control their attacking players, their quality and, on the other side, to use the space, to take the mistakes they make and score goals from it.

“They won’t want to surprise us”

I don't think that they will surprise us. I don't think that it's flexible. They go from a 3-2-5 to a 3-1-6 sometimes, and this is what they did against us in the second-half [in September’s 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge]: they went more to a 4-1-5, then if [Marc] Cucurella plays in the pocket or sometimes he goes wide to create a 2v1 on the wing, this is what they're always doing.

They have the opportunities with their players because Malo Gusto can play in the pocket as well and he can play as a full-back, and support [Pedro] Neto or [Noni] Madueke on the wing so it's nothing.

I think they can't surprise us, I think they don't want to surprise us because they also believe in their strengths, because two match rounds before they were second in the league and they were asked about challenging for the Premier League title.

I think Enzo Maresca always stayed humble and kept this down, but again it's a clear structure, a lot of possession, short passes, also having traps, giving them the pocket and then finding these players like Cole Palmer, like João Felix, and then they are so good and with the first touch to turn and make pressure on the defence and finding the right moment for the pass and creating chances and scoring goals.

I really like to watch them, but I think, especially in the second-half at Chelsea, we did it very well, I think we had a good answer. I'm convinced that we are in a better physical shape now than we were at the beginning of the season, we should be tactically better, but we have to show it tomorrow.