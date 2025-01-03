Speaking in his pre-match press conference to preview the visit of Chelsea to Selhurst Park on Saturday (4th January, 15:00 GMT), the manager confirmed that the midfielder would not be fit to take part this weekend.

“Will Hughes is not available,” Glasner said. “He was injured in the Southampton game.

“I mentioned afterwards he had to be stitched on the top of his foot. It’s too swollen and too painful to wear a boot, so he can’t play.”

Given that update, the manager confirmed his intended midfield selection: “Adam Wharton is not available. We don’t know how long it’ll take [before he’s back].

“It’s clear Cheick Doucouré will start next to Jeff Lerma [in midfield].”

Glasner also confirmed: “Trevoh Chalobah is not available – he can’t play against Chelsea [his parent club].

“Marc Guéhi is back [from suspension], which is a positive.”

Chalobah scored his third goal of the season for Palace in the win over Southampton, and Glasner was asked if the club would be interested in making the deal permanent in due course.

“A deal happens if three parties are happy with it: the two clubs and the player,” the manager said. “If all parties want to have a deal, and agree, it will happen.

“He’s doing really well for us and we were very consistent in our defensive line, with Dean Henderson as goalkeeper as well.

“He’s also scored three goals, which is extra for a defender. He has three, [Maxence] Lacroix has one, Guéhi has two. Take Dani Muñoz and we have eight [goals] from our back five – 40 percent of our goals we’ve scored – which is very important for us.”