Hughes, who joined from Watford back in 2021, has reached the landmark whilst at the top of his game after producing a series of excellent individual displays over recent weeks.

And our midfield maestro maintained that run with another eye-catching display at the Amex Stadium – the perfect way to celebrate his century of games.

Here’s how his numbers stack up…

87

Premier League appearances in a Palace shirt

First

Game was against Leeds United in November 2021, coming off the bench in the 80th-minute to replace Jeffrey Schlupp

37

Wins for Palace overall, with 28 of those coming in the Premier League

5,428

Minutes on the pitch so far (4,674 in the Premier League)

122

Times included in the matchday squad