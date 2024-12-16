Hughes, who joined from Watford back in 2021, has reached the landmark whilst at the top of his game after producing a series of excellent individual displays over recent weeks.
And our midfield maestro maintained that run with another eye-catching display at the Amex Stadium – the perfect way to celebrate his century of games.
Here’s how his numbers stack up…
87
Premier League appearances in a Palace shirt
First
Game was against Leeds United in November 2021, coming off the bench in the 80th-minute to replace Jeffrey Schlupp
37
Wins for Palace overall, with 28 of those coming in the Premier League
5,428
Minutes on the pitch so far (4,674 in the Premier League)
122
Times included in the matchday squad