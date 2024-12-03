On the game itself, which Palace came into level on points with hosts Ipswich Town, Mitchell said: “It definitely [felt like it was a six-pointer].

“It was a big game for us, because we know that right now we're not in the best position and they're a team that's close to us in the table. So we knew that we had to win today and climb up the table.

“It feels good [to secure our first away win of the season] because it's always hard away from home against any team in the Premier League, so to get a win is good.”

The win moves Palace up to 16th place in the Premier League table and three points clear of the drop zone, which Mitchell goes on to highlight.

“Definitely [this could be a turning point], the last few weeks have been very positive from us.

“We've created a lot of chances, we defended well, we played against some good teams and got decent results. So hopefully this is a point where our season changes and we go forward from here.