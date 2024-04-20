A 1-0 win over Premier League title challengers Liverpool at Anfield was undoubtedly the Eagles’ best result under their new manager thus far, with Wharton one of a number of star performers, dictating the tempo with aplomb from midfield.

The England Under-21 international has made just 10 Premier League appearances since joining Palace in January, but already looks an accomplished presence at the top level, and told reporters following last Sunday’s win: “I think I've done alright.

“I've got more minutes than I thought I would, but it is definitely a step up. I think you've got to step up, otherwise you're going to get found out, and then you won't play.

“I seem to have done alright – I'm still playing. I've just got to keep working hard, keep getting better and trying to help the team to get more points.

“I never really come away from a game satisfied. There's always parts of my game and moments when I can do better. Obviously, no-one's perfect, so, I do look at the positives, but I'm always trying to look at the moments when I can do better.

“But yeah, I feel as though I'm getting better with each game that I'm playing and I'm feeling good at the moment.”

Asked to highlight the areas of his game he felt were progressing the most, Wharton said: “I think maybe my aggressiveness out of possession – making that extra yard to make the tackle, and things like that. I think just little bits throughout my game.

“A bit of everything: on the ball, off the ball, tactical positioning and everything like that, it's all improving. The more I play, the more I'm going to keep on improving, hopefully.”