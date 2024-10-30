The Eagles made it back-to-back victories for the first time this season with an impressive performance and win at Villa Park, where they inflicted their hosts’ first defeat in 12 matches in all competitions, despite suffering first-half injuries to Ebere Eze – who had scored the first goal – and Adam Wharton.

Hughes told Sky Sports: ”It was good, I think, coming off the back of a much-needed win on Sunday [against Tottenham] in the league. It was good to carry that momentum.

“We’ve said in the last couple of days that, especially today, that that [win] means nothing if you don't repeat that intensity and the energy. The outcome can vary game to game, but as long as you keep those principles, you've got a good chance – and that happened tonight.

“We’re up for every game. It's just been a slow start in the league and confidence drops, and then you start [getting] in your shell. Thankfully, we needed that win to get people out of their shells and get us playing how we were at the end last season, and you can see that tonight we were non-stop for 90 minutes, and deserved the win in the end.”

Hughes was once again a combative and competitive figure in midfield, helping to cover for the first-half losses of Eze and Wharton at a crucial stage of the game.

“The manager mentioned that afterwards,” Hughes said. “Credit to us for adjusting. Two key players for us going off in the first-half, it’s not ideal for them individually, and us as a team.

“It's difficult for players to come in and get to the pace of the game, but I think they did it brilliantly when they came on. I think it was [Jeff] Schluppy and Daichi [Kamada] who came on. They were brilliant throughout as well, so it just shows the depth of the squad and the talent we've got.

“[As for staying aggressive] the gaffer's been persistent with that since he came in. Naturally, teams start to drop off when they're winning games, but the manager's been on to us since he came in.

“Like you said, attack is the best form of defence, and you've got to stay high and keep the pressure on. Otherwise, you start sinking and inevitably, you're going to concede a goal – so that's the best way to do it.”

As for whom Hughes would like Palace to draw in their first Carabao Cup quarter-final since 2011, he smiled: “Ideally, someone at home!

“The atmosphere was brilliant, but they're all strong teams in the draw at this stage. It’s going to be a Premier League team, so whoever we get is going to be a tough one.”