On the occasion of Palace's final win of the calendar year, it was Sarr who edged a close vote after an energetic performance in attack.

Our No. 7 was a constant threat to the Saints' defence, creating numerous chances with an xA (expected assists) return of 0.70 - his highest in the last five games.

The final poll numbers resulted in you awarding Sarr 29.3% of your votes. The other podium places went to our two goalscorers, with Trevoh Chalobah in second place with 20.9% and Ebere Eze rounding off the top three with 17.7% of the vote.

See the full Player of the Match results below.