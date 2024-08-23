Highlights:
- The first of our collectible illustrated covers, beginning our timeline of Selhurst Park highlights from 1924 to the present day.
- A limited-edition A2 pull-out poster showing Selhurst Park through the ages
- An in-depth feature interview with manager Oliver Glasner.
- Columns from fan favourite James McArthur and Palace fan Doc Brown.
- The first pick in our ultimate 100 years of Selhurst Park squad.
- All the latest from our Academy and Women’s sides
- Our new ‘Eagle Arcade’ kids section, featuring quizzes, games and more…
The matchday programme this season will be packed full of new and original content, in-depth interviews, opposition info, games, quizzes, pictures and much, much more.
Check out what’s in store for 2024/25 below…
Collectible illustrated covers
Each of our covers this season will feature our cover star – with a feature interview inside – thrust back in time to a special moment in Selhurst Park history, beginning in 1924 and moving forwards towards the current day.