In an in-depth interview, he reveals his distaste for social media platitudes, his competitive nature and how fatherhood has changed his perspective on the game he loves.

“I will always sign autographs after the game for whoever wants them," he says. "That’s a big part of it: they are the ones supporting you, they are the ones travelling up and down the country to watch you play, so I will always engage with that part of it.

“Social media-wise, it’s just not my cup of tea. There’s a focus nowadays where players have to be engaged on social media otherwise it seems like they don’t care, but that’s absolute nonsense.

“Fans aren’t stupid – if you care, you will show it on the pitch. It doesn’t need to be said on Twitter after games, but that is just my opinion on it.”

