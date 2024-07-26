The England international is less likely to be involved when Palace return to Broadfield Stadium this Saturday (12:30 BST) – LIVE on Palace TV+ – given his efforts as part of the England squad which battled valiantly to the Euro 2024 final.

But it was a year and a week ago – Wednesday, 19th July 2023 – that the Palace No. 10 gave a little taste of the impressive season which was to come from him.

A scintillating first 45 minutes, in which he set up three goals and scored one himself, were a marker of the playmaker's confidence, the month after making his England debut.

From there, Palace cruised to a 4-0 victory – but while the collective performance of the team was no doubt impressive, the first-half was something of an Ebere Eze masterclass.

“That’s always my aim [to stay consistent]," he told Palace TV after the game. "I feel confident, I feel free, and I feel like I’m ready to enjoy my football again [after the summer break] – that’s the most important thing.”

We can only hope for more of the same from his teammates this weekend.

Ahead of this Saturday's fixture, relive it through our video player below - then find out how you can watch this weekend's game LIVE via Palace TV+.