Skip navigation
      Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace

      Plymouth 2 Palace 4

      Plymouth2
      Waine6'
      Cundle46'
      Palace4
      Édouard58'
      Mateta61' 62' 83'
      Tue 29 Aug 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      League CupHome Park

      Full-Time
      ACCESS ALL OVER | Plymouth Argyle (A)

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      ACCESS ALL OVER | Plymouth Argyle (A)

      13:19

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0106
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Match Summary

      SUMMARY:

      • Hodgson makes seven changes, including a first start of the season for Rak-Sakyi.
      • Waine puts Plymouth ahead just five minutes in, smashing home from close-range.
      • Plymouth strike the woodwork as they attempt to double their lead.
      • Miller goes close just before half-time, with Plymouth four-on-three
      • HT: Plymouth 1-0 Palace
      • The hosts make it two straight from the restart through Cundle’s wonderful curling effort.
      • Palace hit back through Edouard, after excellent work from Eze and Ayew.
      • Mateta equalises from close-range.
      • The Frenchman adds a second just seconds later to complete the comeback.
      • Mateta completes his hattrick to send Palace into the third round.
      • FT: Plymouth 2-4 Palace

      Palace’s task was made more difficult by Plymouth’s start, and the hosts’ first attack led to the opening goal. It came from a delicious ball in by Tyreik Wright, nodded back goalwards by Callum Wright and smashed home from close range by Ben Waine. Work for Palace to do.

      The response was almost instantaneous as the Eagles had the ball in the back of the net thanks to a fine finish from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – rifled into the top corner with real aplomb – but the offside flag cut short any celebrations.

      Rak-Sakyi was certainly proving difficult for the men in green to handle and he came close to creating the equaliser on the half-hour mark, showing signature quick feet to jink around the defender and prod goalwards; Jean-Philippe Mateta was sliding in but was agonisingly short of making contact at the far-post.

      Plymouth should have been further ahead at the break, with Mickel Miller slicing wide when he could have sent a teammate through – but they didn’t rue their profligacy for long. Just seconds after the restart, Luke Cundle found space on the edge of the box and picked out the top cor

      Game over? Not a bit of it. Hodgson rolled the dice with a triple change, introducing Jeff Schlupp, Ebere Eze and Jordan Ayew.

      Then, chaos broke loose. First Edouard nudged Palace back into contention, stabbing home from Ayew’s driven cross – much like on the opening day at Bramall Lane – after some excellent work from Eze.

      Then, Eze was the provider, finding Mateta to finish from close-range to draw Palace level just three minutes later.

      Were they done there? Not at all. Straight from kick-off, Schlupp found Mateta to smash home his second and Palace’s third, and send the away end into raptures. The three substitutes had each got an assist, and the game had been turned on its head.

      With Plymouth still threatening – Johnstone was called into a fine save from Waine’s long-range effort – Palace had to put the game beyond doubt.

      They did so soon after. Of course it was Jean-Philippe Mateta, smashing home from the angle to complete his hattrick. Of course it was Ebere Eze to find him, earning his second assist in the process.

      This Palace team does not know when it’s beaten. Now, the third round draw awaits.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Tomkins (Guéhi, 84), Richards, Mitchell, Riedewald (Eze, 56), Lerma, Ahamada (Schlupp, 56), Rak-Sakyi (Ayew, 56), Mateta, Edouard.

      Subs: Matthews (GK), Ward, Grehan, Wells-Morrison, Gordon.

      Plymouth: Burton (GK), Pleguezuelo, Scar, Butcher, C. Wright, Miller (Mumba, 71), Warrington (Issaka, 80), T. Wright (Azaz, 71), Waine (Hardie, 80), Cundle (Whittaker, 71), Kesler-Hayden.

      Subs: Hazard (GK), Gillesphey, Edwards, Randell.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 4.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dan Scarr.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard following a fast break.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Scarr(6)
      Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Hardie following a fast break.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Callum Wright.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Morgan Whittaker.
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      free kick won

      Julio Pleguezuelo (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      on
      83'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 4. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze following a fast break.
      81'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      Substitution

      Plymouth Argyle
      Ben
      Waine(23)
      off
      Ryan
      Hardie(9)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Plymouth Argyle
      Lewis
      Warrington(16)
      off
      Frederick
      Issaka(35)
      on
      79'

      Yellow Card

      Butcher(7)
      Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      79'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bali Mumba.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Callum Wright.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bali Mumba following a corner.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Waine.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by James Tomkins.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Richards following a corner.
      72'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bali Mumba.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
      71'

      Substitution

      Plymouth Argyle
      Mickel
      Miller(14)
      off
      Bali
      Mumba(2)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Plymouth Argyle
      Tyreik
      Wright(19)
      off
      Finn
      Azaz(18)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Plymouth Argyle
      Luke
      Cundle(28)
      off
      Morgan Whittaker
      Morgan
      Whittaker(10)
      on
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Julio Pleguezuelo.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      62'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 3. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      61'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dan Scarr.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
      58'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      56'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      55'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      55'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      51'

      free kick won

      Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      48'

      free kick won

      Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      46'

      Plymouth Argyle Goal

      Plymouth Argyle
      Goal!
      Plymouth Argyle
      Luke
      Cundle(28)
      Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 0. Luke Cundle (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Callum Wright.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      45'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mickel Miller (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Butcher.
      45'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald with a cross.
      44'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      42'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Tyreik Wright (Plymouth Argyle).
      41'

      free kick won

      Tyreik Wright (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
      36'

      free kick won

      Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lewis Warrington (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Cundle.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      32'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Naouirou Ahamada.
      29'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      28'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tyreik Wright (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      28'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Warrington.
      26'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Warrington with a cross following a corner.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      16'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lewis Warrington (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      11'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
      9'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      Plymouth Argyle Goal

      Plymouth Argyle
      Goal!
      Plymouth Argyle
      Ben
      Waine(23)
      Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Tyreik Wright with a cross.
      4'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Naouirou Ahamada.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon84'
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      MF
      substitution icon56'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      substitution icon55'
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      S
      substitution icon55'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      58'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      61'
      62'
      83'
      84'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      substitution icon84'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon55'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon55'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon56'
      31
      Remi Matthews
      37
      John-Kymani Gordon
      40
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      42
      Seán Grehan

      Starting lineup

      25
      Callum Burton
      GK
      14
      Mickel Miller
      DF
      substitution icon71'
      5
      Julio Pleguezuelo
      DF
      29
      Kaine Kesler-Hayden
      DF
      6
      Dan Scarr
      DF
      90'+2'
      16
      Lewis Warrington
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      28
      Luke Cundle
      MF
      46'
      substitution icon70'
      7
      Matt Butcher
      MF
      79'
      11
      Callum Wright
      S
      23
      Ben Waine
      S
      6'
      substitution icon80'
      19
      Tyreik Wright
      S
      substitution icon71'

      Substitutes

      2
      Bali Mumba
      substitution icon71'
      3
      Macaulay Gillesphey
      8
      Joe Edwards
      9
      Ryan Hardie
      substitution icon80'
      10
      Morgan Whittaker
      substitution icon70'
      18
      Finn Azaz
      substitution icon71'
      20
      Adam Randell
      21
      Conor Hazard
      35
      Frederick Issaka
      substitution icon80'
      Plymouth Argyle

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      52%
      48%
      Total shots
      17
      16
      Shots on target
      3
      5
      Corners
      6
      9
      Passes completed
      441
      406
      Free kicks
      5
      9
      Offsides
      0
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      6065
      Chris Richards
      Chris Richards
      Duels won
      10
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      7
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      83
      Chris Richards
      Chris Richards
      Tackles
      5
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson Lerma
      SWA
      2-3
      BOU
      WYC
      0-1
      SUT
      WRE
      1-1
      BRA
      WOL
      5-0
      BLA
      TRA
      0-2
      LEI
      STO
      6-1
      ROT
      SH W
      1-1
      MAN
      POR
      1-1
      PET
      POR
      0-0
      CRE
      NEW
      1-1
      BRE
      LUT
      3-2
      GIL
      FUL
      1-1
      TOT
      EXE
      1-1
      STE
      BC
      0-1
      NOR
      BOL
      1-3
      MID
      BIR
      1-3
      CAR
      SAL
      1-1
      LEE
      REA
      2-2
      IPS

      ACCESS ALL OVER | Plymouth Argyle (A)

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      ACCESS ALL OVER | Plymouth Argyle (A)

      13:19

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0106
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon84'
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      MF
      substitution icon56'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      substitution icon55'
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      S
      substitution icon55'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      58'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      61'
      62'
      83'
      84'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      substitution icon84'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon55'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon55'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon56'
      31
      Remi Matthews
      37
      John-Kymani Gordon
      40
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      42
      Seán Grehan

      Starting lineup

      25
      Callum Burton
      GK
      14
      Mickel Miller
      DF
      substitution icon71'
      5
      Julio Pleguezuelo
      DF
      29
      Kaine Kesler-Hayden
      DF
      6
      Dan Scarr
      DF
      90'+2'
      16
      Lewis Warrington
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      28
      Luke Cundle
      MF
      46'
      substitution icon70'
      7
      Matt Butcher
      MF
      79'
      11
      Callum Wright
      S
      23
      Ben Waine
      S
      6'
      substitution icon80'
      19
      Tyreik Wright
      S
      substitution icon71'

      Substitutes

      2
      Bali Mumba
      substitution icon71'
      3
      Macaulay Gillesphey
      8
      Joe Edwards
      9
      Ryan Hardie
      substitution icon80'
      10
      Morgan Whittaker
      substitution icon70'
      18
      Finn Azaz
      substitution icon71'
      20
      Adam Randell
      21
      Conor Hazard
      35
      Frederick Issaka
      substitution icon80'
      Plymouth Argyle

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      52%
      48%
      Total shots
      17
      16
      Shots on target
      3
      5
      Corners
      6
      9
      Passes completed
      441
      406
      Free kicks
      5
      9
      Offsides
      0
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      6065
      Chris Richards
      Chris Richards
      Duels won
      10
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      7
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      83
      Chris Richards
      Chris Richards
      Tackles
      5
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson Lerma
      SWA
      2-3
      BOU
      WYC
      0-1
      SUT
      WRE
      1-1
      BRA
      WOL
      5-0
      BLA
      TRA
      0-2
      LEI
      STO
      6-1
      ROT
      SH W
      1-1
      MAN
      POR
      1-1
      PET
      POR
      0-0
      CRE
      NEW
      1-1
      BRE
      LUT
      3-2
      GIL
      FUL
      1-1
      TOT
      EXE
      1-1
      STE
      BC
      0-1
      NOR
      BOL
      1-3
      MID
      BIR
      1-3
      CAR
      SAL
      1-1
      LEE
      REA
      2-2
      IPS

      Match Summary

      SUMMARY:

      • Hodgson makes seven changes, including a first start of the season for Rak-Sakyi.
      • Waine puts Plymouth ahead just five minutes in, smashing home from close-range.
      • Plymouth strike the woodwork as they attempt to double their lead.
      • Miller goes close just before half-time, with Plymouth four-on-three
      • HT: Plymouth 1-0 Palace
      • The hosts make it two straight from the restart through Cundle’s wonderful curling effort.
      • Palace hit back through Edouard, after excellent work from Eze and Ayew.
      • Mateta equalises from close-range.
      • The Frenchman adds a second just seconds later to complete the comeback.
      • Mateta completes his hattrick to send Palace into the third round.
      • FT: Plymouth 2-4 Palace

      Palace’s task was made more difficult by Plymouth’s start, and the hosts’ first attack led to the opening goal. It came from a delicious ball in by Tyreik Wright, nodded back goalwards by Callum Wright and smashed home from close range by Ben Waine. Work for Palace to do.

      The response was almost instantaneous as the Eagles had the ball in the back of the net thanks to a fine finish from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – rifled into the top corner with real aplomb – but the offside flag cut short any celebrations.

      Rak-Sakyi was certainly proving difficult for the men in green to handle and he came close to creating the equaliser on the half-hour mark, showing signature quick feet to jink around the defender and prod goalwards; Jean-Philippe Mateta was sliding in but was agonisingly short of making contact at the far-post.

      Plymouth should have been further ahead at the break, with Mickel Miller slicing wide when he could have sent a teammate through – but they didn’t rue their profligacy for long. Just seconds after the restart, Luke Cundle found space on the edge of the box and picked out the top cor

      Game over? Not a bit of it. Hodgson rolled the dice with a triple change, introducing Jeff Schlupp, Ebere Eze and Jordan Ayew.

      Then, chaos broke loose. First Edouard nudged Palace back into contention, stabbing home from Ayew’s driven cross – much like on the opening day at Bramall Lane – after some excellent work from Eze.

      Then, Eze was the provider, finding Mateta to finish from close-range to draw Palace level just three minutes later.

      Were they done there? Not at all. Straight from kick-off, Schlupp found Mateta to smash home his second and Palace’s third, and send the away end into raptures. The three substitutes had each got an assist, and the game had been turned on its head.

      With Plymouth still threatening – Johnstone was called into a fine save from Waine’s long-range effort – Palace had to put the game beyond doubt.

      They did so soon after. Of course it was Jean-Philippe Mateta, smashing home from the angle to complete his hattrick. Of course it was Ebere Eze to find him, earning his second assist in the process.

      This Palace team does not know when it’s beaten. Now, the third round draw awaits.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Tomkins (Guéhi, 84), Richards, Mitchell, Riedewald (Eze, 56), Lerma, Ahamada (Schlupp, 56), Rak-Sakyi (Ayew, 56), Mateta, Edouard.

      Subs: Matthews (GK), Ward, Grehan, Wells-Morrison, Gordon.

      Plymouth: Burton (GK), Pleguezuelo, Scar, Butcher, C. Wright, Miller (Mumba, 71), Warrington (Issaka, 80), T. Wright (Azaz, 71), Waine (Hardie, 80), Cundle (Whittaker, 71), Kesler-Hayden.

      Subs: Hazard (GK), Gillesphey, Edwards, Randell.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 4.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dan Scarr.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard following a fast break.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Scarr(6)
      Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Hardie following a fast break.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Callum Wright.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Morgan Whittaker.
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      free kick won

      Julio Pleguezuelo (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      on
      83'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 4. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze following a fast break.
      81'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      Substitution

      Plymouth Argyle
      Ben
      Waine(23)
      off
      Ryan
      Hardie(9)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Plymouth Argyle
      Lewis
      Warrington(16)
      off
      Frederick
      Issaka(35)
      on
      79'

      Yellow Card

      Butcher(7)
      Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      79'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bali Mumba.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Callum Wright.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bali Mumba following a corner.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Waine.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by James Tomkins.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Richards following a corner.
      72'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bali Mumba.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
      71'

      Substitution

      Plymouth Argyle
      Mickel
      Miller(14)
      off
      Bali
      Mumba(2)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Plymouth Argyle
      Tyreik
      Wright(19)
      off
      Finn
      Azaz(18)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Plymouth Argyle
      Luke
      Cundle(28)
      off
      Morgan Whittaker
      Morgan
      Whittaker(10)
      on
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Julio Pleguezuelo.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      62'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 3. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      61'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dan Scarr.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
      58'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      56'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      55'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      55'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      51'

      free kick won

      Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      48'

      free kick won

      Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      46'

      Plymouth Argyle Goal

      Plymouth Argyle
      Goal!
      Plymouth Argyle
      Luke
      Cundle(28)
      Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crystal Palace 0. Luke Cundle (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Callum Wright.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      45'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mickel Miller (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Butcher.
      45'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald with a cross.
      44'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      42'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Tyreik Wright (Plymouth Argyle).
      41'

      free kick won

      Tyreik Wright (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
      36'

      free kick won

      Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lewis Warrington (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Cundle.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      32'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Naouirou Ahamada.
      29'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      28'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tyreik Wright (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      28'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Warrington.
      26'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Warrington with a cross following a corner.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      16'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lewis Warrington (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      11'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
      9'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      Plymouth Argyle Goal

      Plymouth Argyle
      Goal!
      Plymouth Argyle
      Ben
      Waine(23)
      Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Tyreik Wright with a cross.
      4'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Naouirou Ahamada.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.