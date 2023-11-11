Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Everton

      Palace 2 Everton 3

      Palace2
      Eze5'
      Édouard74'
      Everton3
      Mykolenko1'
      Doucouré49'
      Gueye86'
      Sat 11 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Every Touch: Eze v Everton

      First-team

      Palace TV

      First-team

      Every Touch: Eze v Everton

      04:57

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      7
      3
      96
      34
      +62
      91
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      28
      5
      5
      91
      29
      +62
      89
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      24
      10
      4
      86
      41
      +45
      82
      4
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      20
      8
      10
      76
      61
      +15
      68
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      20
      6
      12
      74
      61
      +13
      66
      6
      CHEChelsea
      38
      18
      9
      11
      77
      63
      +14
      63
      7
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      85
      62
      +23
      60
      8
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      57
      58
      -1
      60
      9
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      14
      10
      14
      60
      74
      -14
      52
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      10
      15
      57
      58
      -1
      49
      11
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      12
      14
      55
      62
      -7
      48
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      9
      16
      54
      67
      -13
      48
      13
      FULFulham
      38
      13
      8
      17
      55
      61
      -6
      47
      14
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      13
      7
      18
      50
      65
      -15
      46
      15
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      9
      16
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      16
      BREBrentford
      38
      10
      9
      19
      56
      65
      -9
      39
      17
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      9
      20
      49
      67
      -18
      32
      18
      LUTLuton Town
      38
      6
      8
      24
      52
      85
      -33
      26
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      5
      9
      24
      41
      78
      -37
      24
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      3
      7
      28
      35
      104
      -69
      16

      Match Summary

      SUMMARY:

      • Eze, fresh from signing new contract, returns to the starting XI
      • Michael Olise makes first matchday squad appearance this season, starting on the bench
      • Everton go ahead inside a minute through Mykolenko’s header
      • Eze responds immediately, winning a penalty with an incisive weaving run
      • The midfielder converts a cheeky spot-kick to draw level after five minutes
      • Palace maintain attacking momentum; Edouard and Ayew efforts blocked
      • Ward makes important header to deny Calvert-Lewin
      • Eze sees strong appeal for second penalty turned down
      • HT: Palace 1-1 Everton
      • Mykolenko volleys against the post and Doucouré converts rebound
      • Eze’s fizzing drive tests Pickford as Palace look to reply
      • Palace pile on the pressure but Everton hold firm
      • Pickford forced into reaction save to prevent Gueye own-goal
      • Lerma sidefoots wide from the edge of the box
      • Olise makes return from the bench on 67 minutes
      • Winger’s deflected effort narrowly misses the top corner moments later
      • Lerma’s header picks out Edouard to scoop home second equaliser
      • Olise denied by Pickford at the near post
      • Gueye breaks into the box to snatch Everton's late winner
      • FT: Palace 2-3 Everton

      Palace went into the fixture riding a wave of positivity, bolstered by a 2-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor; Ebere Eze’s return to action, and assist, in that match; the playmaker’s new long-term deal with Palace; and Michael Olise’s first appearance in a matchday squad this season, having recovered from his own lengthy injury troubles.

      The match was preceded by an impeccably observed minute’s silence on Armistice Day, Selhurst Park uniting to remember the fallen amidst poignant scenes.

      When the match did kick-off, it did so at a ferocious pace – and rarely let up from there.

      It took just 55 seconds for Everton to open the scoring. Jarrad Branthwaite’s long ball forward was only half dealt-with, allowing Jack Harrison to hang an inviting cross up which Vitalii Mykolenko crashed home from close range – a sign of events to come.

      Palace responded immediately. Seconds after Jeffrey Schlupp’s powerful run was ended by a sliding tackle and Palace voiced their appeals, Eze made his first majestic impact, picking the ball up in a deep position and shimmying past three or four Everton defenders before his standing leg was caught – a concrete penalty.

      Picking himself up and grabbing the ball, the end result of Eze’s spot-kick felt inevitable: the most relaxed penalty you’re likely to see, as the midfielder calmly waited for Pickford to commit himself before tucking the ball into the bottom corner.

      After striking the second blow, and with Eze seeing plenty of the ball, the attacking momentum remained with the hosts, a succession of shots from the edge of the box – Edouard in particular – denied by Everton’s bodies-on-the-line defending.

      Up the other end, however, the Toffees did produce in select moments, with Joel Ward stretching to reach Harrison’s searching cross ahead of the looming Dominic Calvert-Lewin – and doing well to win a goal kick from the contest.

      The possession and shots from Palace continued to flow in the first-half, and they saw another penalty appeal turned down with a quarter of the game gone when Eze – having danced past two defenders on the byline – was seemingly clipped by Branthwaite, only to be booked for simulation. The VAR review, this time, went against him.

      The playmaker’s invention continued to sparkle: a cute flick for Edouard saw the forward have a shot blocked from a tight angle, before a cute ball over the top led to the Frenchman being flagged for offside after his lob was blocked by Pickford.

      It was to the amazement of all at Selhurst Park, therefore, that the two teams went in at 1-1.

      Upon the restart, lightning struck twice: from the visitors’ first real attack, a corner was only half-cleared, and Mykolenko sidefooted an accurate volley against the base of Johnstone’s post, allowing Doucouré to tap home from close range.

      That second shock paved the way for wave upon wave of relentless Palace pressure in the second-half, the charge well and truly led by the influential Eze.

      Indeed, the No. 10 almost equalised immediately again, exchanging a one-two with Ward and having his fizzing drive deflect away off Pickford’s chest.

      Moments later, a lovely cushioned pass from Tyrick Mitchell allowed Jeffrey Schlupp to lob a delicate cross to the back post, where Idrissa Gueye diverted the ball towards his own goal – and forced Pickford into a low reaction save.

      Edouard was the next Palace forward to go close, having an effort blocked by Branthwaite on the slide, before laying off towards the edge of the box where Lerma – sprinting onto it – side-footed narrowly wide of the bottom corner.

      The Palace fans sensed an equaliser was imminent, their roars were only bolstered by the introduction of Olise from the bench on 67 minutes – the Frenchman’s first competitive match since 25th June, some 139 days ago.

      The winger looked to pick up where he left off, a series of darting runs and impressive skills only adding to Palace’s near-relentless pressure on the Everton goalmouth.

      Olise almost brought about the equaliser within seconds, bending a deflected effort from 25 yards just beyond the crossbar, but with Palace’s next attack, they would claim a well-deserved equaliser.

      A flat cross from Ward towards Eze was only headed out by Branthwaite to the edge of the box, where Lerma leapt to win it ahead of Doucouré. The ball looped over the entire Everton backline and found Edouard at the backpost, and he made no mistake in scooping the ball past the onrushing Pickford.

      Although a wave of relief surged around Selhurst Park, the pressure from Palace did not let up. They continued to hunt for a winner, Olise testing Pickford at his near post with a low, drilled effort.

      But there would be one final sting in the tale, as Gueye made a late run into Palace’s box and – picked out by Doucouré – slid a low finish into the bottom corner to snatch all three points for the Toffees against the run of play.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes (Ahamada, 89), Eze, Ayew, Schlupp (Olise, 67), Edouard (Mateta, 83)

      Subs: Matthews (GK), Holding, Clyne, Richards, Doucouré, França

      Everton: Pickford (GK), Young (Patterson, 90), Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Doucouré, Garner, Onana (Gueye, 45) Harrison, Calvert-Lewin (Beto, 77), McNeil

      Subs: Virginia (GK), Keane, Godfrey, Chermiti, Dobbin, Danjuma

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Everton 3.
      90'+7'

      Yellow Card

      Mykolenko(19)
      Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+7'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Beto (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
      90'+4'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jarrad Branthwaite.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Ashley
      Young(18)
      off
      Nathan
      Patterson(2)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      89'

      Yellow Card

      Garner(37)
      James Garner (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      89'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Onana(8)
      Amadou Onana (Everton) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
      86'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Idrissa
      Gueye(27)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Everton 3. Idrissa Gueye (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
      85'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      81'

      free kick won

      Beto (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Young.
      78'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vitaliy Mykolenko.
      77'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Dominic
      Calvert-Lewin(9)
      off
      Beto(14)
      on
      74'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Everton 2. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma with a headed pass.
      71'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      70'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jarrad Branthwaite.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      67'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      on
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      65'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma with a through ball.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
      58'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      58'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      free kick won

      James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jarrad Branthwaite.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      49'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Abdoulaye
      Doucouré(16)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
      49'

      post

      Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye following a corner.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      48'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Amadou
      Onana(8)
      off
      Idrissa
      Gueye(27)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Everton 1.
      45'+5'

      free kick won

      Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jarrad Branthwaite.
      45'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
      45'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      45'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(16)
      Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      37'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      34'

      free kick won

      Jack Harrison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Garner (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      28'

      free kick won

      Amadou Onana (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      Yellow Card

      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      18'

      free kick won

      James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.
      16'

      free kick won

      James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
      15'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      10'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      8'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      7'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).
      7'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
      5'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 1. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      4'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze draws a foul in the penalty area.
      1'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Vitaliy
      Mykolenko(19)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1. Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a cross.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      5'
      24'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon67'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      74'
      substitution icon83'

      Substitutes

      4
      Rob Holding
      7
      Michael Olise
      substitution icon67'
      11
      Matheus França
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon83'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      26
      Chris Richards
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon89'
      31
      Remi Matthews

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jordan Pickford
      GK
      6
      James Tarkowski
      DF
      18
      Ashley Young
      DF
      substitution icon90'
      32
      Jarrad Branthwaite
      DF
      19
      Vitaliy Mykolenko
      DF
      1'
      90'+7'
      8
      Amadou Onana
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      87'
      37
      James Garner
      MF
      89'
      7
      Dwight McNeil
      MF
      11
      Jack Harrison
      MF
      9
      Dominic Calvert-Lewin
      S
      substitution icon77'
      16
      Abdoulaye Doucouré
      S
      45'+2'
      49'

      Substitutes

      2
      Nathan Patterson
      substitution icon90'
      5
      Michael Keane
      10
      Arnaut Danjuma
      12
      João Virgínia
      14
      Beto
      substitution icon77'
      22
      Ben Godfrey
      27
      Idrissa Gueye
      substitution icon45'
      86'
      28
      Youssef Chermiti
      61
      Lewis Dobbin
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Everton
      Possession
      67%
      33%
      Total shots
      13
      8
      Shots on target
      4
      4
      Corners
      9
      2
      Passes completed
      573
      227
      Free kicks
      18
      7
      Offsides
      4
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      112119
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      13
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson Lerma
      Crosses
      8
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      141
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      5
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      WOL
      2-1
      TOT
      MUN
      1-0
      LUT
      ARS
      3-1
      BUR
      BOU
      2-0
      NEW

      Every Touch: Eze v Everton

      First-team

      Palace TV

      First-team

      Every Touch: Eze v Everton

      04:57

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      5'
      24'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon67'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      74'
      substitution icon83'

      Substitutes

      4
      Rob Holding
      7
      Michael Olise
      substitution icon67'
      11
      Matheus França
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon83'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      26
      Chris Richards
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon89'
      31
      Remi Matthews

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jordan Pickford
      GK
      6
      James Tarkowski
      DF
      18
      Ashley Young
      DF
      substitution icon90'
      32
      Jarrad Branthwaite
      DF
      19
      Vitaliy Mykolenko
      DF
      1'
      90'+7'
      8
      Amadou Onana
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      87'
      37
      James Garner
      MF
      89'
      7
      Dwight McNeil
      MF
      11
      Jack Harrison
      MF
      9
      Dominic Calvert-Lewin
      S
      substitution icon77'
      16
      Abdoulaye Doucouré
      S
      45'+2'
      49'

      Substitutes

      2
      Nathan Patterson
      substitution icon90'
      5
      Michael Keane
      10
      Arnaut Danjuma
      12
      João Virgínia
      14
      Beto
      substitution icon77'
      22
      Ben Godfrey
      27
      Idrissa Gueye
      substitution icon45'
      86'
      28
      Youssef Chermiti
      61
      Lewis Dobbin
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Everton
      Possession
      67%
      33%
      Total shots
      13
      8
      Shots on target
      4
      4
      Corners
      9
      2
      Passes completed
      573
      227
      Free kicks
      18
      7
      Offsides
      4
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      112119
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      13
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson Lerma
      Crosses
      8
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      141
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      5
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      WOL
      2-1
      TOT
      MUN
      1-0
      LUT
      ARS
      3-1
      BUR
      BOU
      2-0
      NEW
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      7
      3
      96
      34
      +62
      91
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      28
      5
      5
      91
      29
      +62
      89
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      24
      10
      4
      86
      41
      +45
      82
      4
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      20
      8
      10
      76
      61
      +15
      68
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      20
      6
      12
      74
      61
      +13
      66
      6
      CHEChelsea
      38
      18
      9
      11
      77
      63
      +14
      63
      7
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      85
      62
      +23
      60
      8
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      57
      58
      -1
      60
      9
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      14
      10
      14
      60
      74
      -14
      52
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      10
      15
      57
      58
      -1
      49
      11
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      12
      14
      55
      62
      -7
      48
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      9
      16
      54
      67
      -13
      48
      13
      FULFulham
      38
      13
      8
      17
      55
      61
      -6
      47
      14
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      13
      7
      18
      50
      65
      -15
      46
      15
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      9
      16
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      16
      BREBrentford
      38
      10
      9
      19
      56
      65
      -9
      39
      17
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      9
      20
      49
      67
      -18
      32
      18
      LUTLuton Town
      38
      6
      8
      24
      52
      85
      -33
      26
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      5
      9
      24
      41
      78
      -37
      24
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      3
      7
      28
      35
      104
      -69
      16

      Match Summary

      SUMMARY:

      • Eze, fresh from signing new contract, returns to the starting XI
      • Michael Olise makes first matchday squad appearance this season, starting on the bench
      • Everton go ahead inside a minute through Mykolenko’s header
      • Eze responds immediately, winning a penalty with an incisive weaving run
      • The midfielder converts a cheeky spot-kick to draw level after five minutes
      • Palace maintain attacking momentum; Edouard and Ayew efforts blocked
      • Ward makes important header to deny Calvert-Lewin
      • Eze sees strong appeal for second penalty turned down
      • HT: Palace 1-1 Everton
      • Mykolenko volleys against the post and Doucouré converts rebound
      • Eze’s fizzing drive tests Pickford as Palace look to reply
      • Palace pile on the pressure but Everton hold firm
      • Pickford forced into reaction save to prevent Gueye own-goal
      • Lerma sidefoots wide from the edge of the box
      • Olise makes return from the bench on 67 minutes
      • Winger’s deflected effort narrowly misses the top corner moments later
      • Lerma’s header picks out Edouard to scoop home second equaliser
      • Olise denied by Pickford at the near post
      • Gueye breaks into the box to snatch Everton's late winner
      • FT: Palace 2-3 Everton

      Palace went into the fixture riding a wave of positivity, bolstered by a 2-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor; Ebere Eze’s return to action, and assist, in that match; the playmaker’s new long-term deal with Palace; and Michael Olise’s first appearance in a matchday squad this season, having recovered from his own lengthy injury troubles.

      The match was preceded by an impeccably observed minute’s silence on Armistice Day, Selhurst Park uniting to remember the fallen amidst poignant scenes.

      When the match did kick-off, it did so at a ferocious pace – and rarely let up from there.

      It took just 55 seconds for Everton to open the scoring. Jarrad Branthwaite’s long ball forward was only half dealt-with, allowing Jack Harrison to hang an inviting cross up which Vitalii Mykolenko crashed home from close range – a sign of events to come.

      Palace responded immediately. Seconds after Jeffrey Schlupp’s powerful run was ended by a sliding tackle and Palace voiced their appeals, Eze made his first majestic impact, picking the ball up in a deep position and shimmying past three or four Everton defenders before his standing leg was caught – a concrete penalty.

      Picking himself up and grabbing the ball, the end result of Eze’s spot-kick felt inevitable: the most relaxed penalty you’re likely to see, as the midfielder calmly waited for Pickford to commit himself before tucking the ball into the bottom corner.

      After striking the second blow, and with Eze seeing plenty of the ball, the attacking momentum remained with the hosts, a succession of shots from the edge of the box – Edouard in particular – denied by Everton’s bodies-on-the-line defending.

      Up the other end, however, the Toffees did produce in select moments, with Joel Ward stretching to reach Harrison’s searching cross ahead of the looming Dominic Calvert-Lewin – and doing well to win a goal kick from the contest.

      The possession and shots from Palace continued to flow in the first-half, and they saw another penalty appeal turned down with a quarter of the game gone when Eze – having danced past two defenders on the byline – was seemingly clipped by Branthwaite, only to be booked for simulation. The VAR review, this time, went against him.

      The playmaker’s invention continued to sparkle: a cute flick for Edouard saw the forward have a shot blocked from a tight angle, before a cute ball over the top led to the Frenchman being flagged for offside after his lob was blocked by Pickford.

      It was to the amazement of all at Selhurst Park, therefore, that the two teams went in at 1-1.

      Upon the restart, lightning struck twice: from the visitors’ first real attack, a corner was only half-cleared, and Mykolenko sidefooted an accurate volley against the base of Johnstone’s post, allowing Doucouré to tap home from close range.

      That second shock paved the way for wave upon wave of relentless Palace pressure in the second-half, the charge well and truly led by the influential Eze.

      Indeed, the No. 10 almost equalised immediately again, exchanging a one-two with Ward and having his fizzing drive deflect away off Pickford’s chest.

      Moments later, a lovely cushioned pass from Tyrick Mitchell allowed Jeffrey Schlupp to lob a delicate cross to the back post, where Idrissa Gueye diverted the ball towards his own goal – and forced Pickford into a low reaction save.

      Edouard was the next Palace forward to go close, having an effort blocked by Branthwaite on the slide, before laying off towards the edge of the box where Lerma – sprinting onto it – side-footed narrowly wide of the bottom corner.

      The Palace fans sensed an equaliser was imminent, their roars were only bolstered by the introduction of Olise from the bench on 67 minutes – the Frenchman’s first competitive match since 25th June, some 139 days ago.

      The winger looked to pick up where he left off, a series of darting runs and impressive skills only adding to Palace’s near-relentless pressure on the Everton goalmouth.

      Olise almost brought about the equaliser within seconds, bending a deflected effort from 25 yards just beyond the crossbar, but with Palace’s next attack, they would claim a well-deserved equaliser.

      A flat cross from Ward towards Eze was only headed out by Branthwaite to the edge of the box, where Lerma leapt to win it ahead of Doucouré. The ball looped over the entire Everton backline and found Edouard at the backpost, and he made no mistake in scooping the ball past the onrushing Pickford.

      Although a wave of relief surged around Selhurst Park, the pressure from Palace did not let up. They continued to hunt for a winner, Olise testing Pickford at his near post with a low, drilled effort.

      But there would be one final sting in the tale, as Gueye made a late run into Palace’s box and – picked out by Doucouré – slid a low finish into the bottom corner to snatch all three points for the Toffees against the run of play.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes (Ahamada, 89), Eze, Ayew, Schlupp (Olise, 67), Edouard (Mateta, 83)

      Subs: Matthews (GK), Holding, Clyne, Richards, Doucouré, França

      Everton: Pickford (GK), Young (Patterson, 90), Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Doucouré, Garner, Onana (Gueye, 45) Harrison, Calvert-Lewin (Beto, 77), McNeil

      Subs: Virginia (GK), Keane, Godfrey, Chermiti, Dobbin, Danjuma

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Everton 3.
      90'+7'

      Yellow Card

      Mykolenko(19)
      Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+7'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Beto (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
      90'+4'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jarrad Branthwaite.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Ashley
      Young(18)
      off
      Nathan
      Patterson(2)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      89'

      Yellow Card

      Garner(37)
      James Garner (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      89'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Onana(8)
      Amadou Onana (Everton) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
      86'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Idrissa
      Gueye(27)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Everton 3. Idrissa Gueye (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
      85'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      81'

      free kick won

      Beto (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Young.
      78'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vitaliy Mykolenko.
      77'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Dominic
      Calvert-Lewin(9)
      off
      Beto(14)
      on
      74'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Everton 2. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma with a headed pass.
      71'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      70'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jarrad Branthwaite.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      67'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      on
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      65'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma with a through ball.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
      58'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      58'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      free kick won

      James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jarrad Branthwaite.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      49'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Abdoulaye
      Doucouré(16)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
      49'

      post

      Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye following a corner.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      48'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Amadou
      Onana(8)
      off
      Idrissa
      Gueye(27)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Everton 1.
      45'+5'

      free kick won

      Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jarrad Branthwaite.
      45'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
      45'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      45'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(16)
      Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      37'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      34'

      free kick won

      Jack Harrison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Garner (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      28'

      free kick won

      Amadou Onana (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      Yellow Card

      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      18'

      free kick won

      James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.
      16'

      free kick won

      James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
      15'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      10'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      8'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      7'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).
      7'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
      5'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 1. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      4'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze draws a foul in the penalty area.
      1'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Vitaliy
      Mykolenko(19)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1. Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a cross.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.